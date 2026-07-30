Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,966 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 65,019 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $924,000. Hegarty Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 643.8% during the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $661.73 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $551.68 and a 1 year high of $748.65. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $716.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $657.29.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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