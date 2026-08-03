Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after buying an additional 2,525,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $16,044,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,015,897,000 after acquiring an additional 287,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,352,864,000 after acquiring an additional 55,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $476.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.41 billion, a PE ratio of 156.12 and a beta of 2.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $149.22 and a one year high of $584.73. The business's fifty day moving average price is $515.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $529.46.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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