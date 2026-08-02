Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,202 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 57,466 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.3%

ORLY opened at $89.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.68.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 232.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,737,696. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: O'Reilly reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $4.89 billion, ahead of analysts’ $4.86 billion estimate. Earnings were $0.86 per share, matching the broader consensus and exceeding the $0.85 estimate cited by Zacks, while year-over-year EPS increased from $0.78. O'Reilly Automotive Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

O'Reilly reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $4.89 billion, ahead of analysts’ $4.86 billion estimate. Earnings were $0.86 per share, matching the broader consensus and exceeding the $0.85 estimate cited by Zacks, while year-over-year EPS increased from $0.78. Positive Sentiment: Strong comparable-store sales and growth among professional customers supported the quarter and helped lift O'Reilly’s 2026 outlook, signaling continued demand for automotive parts and services. O'Reilly Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Comparable and Pro Sales

Strong comparable-store sales and growth among professional customers supported the quarter and helped lift O'Reilly’s 2026 outlook, signaling continued demand for automotive parts and services. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting accelerated share repurchases may support earnings per share and return capital to shareholders, particularly with the stock trading below its one-year high. O'Reilly Is Ramping Up Repurchases

Coverage highlighting accelerated share repurchases may support earnings per share and return capital to shareholders, particularly with the stock trading below its one-year high. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen retained a “buy” rating with a $110 price target, implying substantial upside from the current trading level. Morgan Stanley likewise maintained an “overweight” rating with a $108 target.

TD Cowen retained a “buy” rating with a $110 price target, implying substantial upside from the current trading level. Morgan Stanley likewise maintained an “overweight” rating with a $108 target. Neutral Sentiment: Despite constructive ratings, both firms reduced their targets—TD Cowen from $117 and Morgan Stanley from $112—suggesting analysts remain positive but have moderated their valuation or growth assumptions.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $108.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.44.

View Our Latest Report on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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