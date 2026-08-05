Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 13,881 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 26.5%

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $368.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.05 and a 12 month high of $369.79. The company's fifty day moving average price is $257.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.86.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 20.750-21.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $284.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $267.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,905.82. The trade was a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Zebra Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Zebra Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Significant earnings and revenue beat: Zebra reported adjusted EPS of $6.35, well above the roughly $4.35–$4.36 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 20.4% year over year to $1.557 billion, exceeding expectations of approximately $1.50 billion. Adjusted EPS increased from $3.61 a year earlier. Zebra Technologies Second-Quarter Earnings Report

Zebra reported adjusted EPS of $6.35, well above the roughly $4.35–$4.36 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 20.4% year over year to $1.557 billion, exceeding expectations of approximately $1.50 billion. Adjusted EPS increased from $3.61 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Higher 2026 guidance: Management now expects full-year revenue of $6.2 billion to $6.3 billion and EPS of $20.75 to $21.25, above analyst estimates of $6.1 billion and $17.87, respectively. The company also forecast third-quarter EPS of $4.70 to $4.90, ahead of the $4.38 consensus, with revenue guidance of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion. ZBRA Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates and Outlook Raised

Management now expects full-year revenue of $6.2 billion to $6.3 billion and EPS of $20.75 to $21.25, above analyst estimates of $6.1 billion and $17.87, respectively. The company also forecast third-quarter EPS of $4.70 to $4.90, ahead of the $4.38 consensus, with revenue guidance of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion. Positive Sentiment: Growth appears increasingly durable: An analyst upgrade to Strong Buy cited 9.2% organic sales growth, improved margins and free cash flow expectations, and demand running ahead of available supply. AI-enabled devices, machine vision, frontline automation, pricing power, and acquisitions are viewed as additional growth drivers. Zebra Changed Its Stripes

An analyst upgrade to Strong Buy cited 9.2% organic sales growth, improved margins and free cash flow expectations, and demand running ahead of available supply. AI-enabled devices, machine vision, frontline automation, pricing power, and acquisitions are viewed as additional growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: The strong results have lifted investor expectations and valuation, increasing the importance of Zebra Technologies sustaining elevated growth, margins, and cash flow in future quarters.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Zebra Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zebra Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Zebra Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here