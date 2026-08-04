Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 474.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,132 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 64.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 58,120 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,733 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,207,707 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $289,262,000 after buying an additional 1,079,665 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 9,767 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,673 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $154.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The company has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $175.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Further Reading

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