Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Position in Enersys $ENS

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 276.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,534 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Enersys were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enersys by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Enersys by 442.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enersys during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enersys by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Enersys in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

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Enersys Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $186.04 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $214.79 and its 200 day moving average is $195.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. Enersys has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $244.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.83%.The business had revenue of $987.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Enersys's revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enersys will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Enersys's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enersys presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enersys

Enersys Profile

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

See Also

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