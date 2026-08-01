Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,590 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Intel were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 49.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 410,413 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $18,112,000 after buying an additional 136,037 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 6,182 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $90.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $142.35. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $454.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potential Apple supply opportunity: Melius suggested Apple could use Intel alongside its primary processor supplier to reduce manufacturing risk. A win with Apple would strengthen Intel’s foundry ambitions and provide a high-profile customer opportunity. Intel Stock Rises as Analyst Sees Apple Supply Opportunity

Melius suggested Apple could use Intel alongside its primary processor supplier to reduce manufacturing risk. A win with Apple would strengthen Intel’s foundry ambitions and provide a high-profile customer opportunity. Positive Sentiment: AI spending and sector inflows are lifting sentiment: Strong Microsoft and Amazon results renewed confidence in cloud and AI infrastructure spending, helping semiconductor stocks recover. Semiconductor ETFs also attracted substantial new cash this week, creating broader buying support for chip names including Intel. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Strong Microsoft and Amazon results renewed confidence in cloud and AI infrastructure spending, helping semiconductor stocks recover. Semiconductor ETFs also attracted substantial new cash this week, creating broader buying support for chip names including Intel. Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary and earnings momentum: Jim Cramer argued that Intel belongs near $110 and said forced selling by the Situational Awareness hedge fund exaggerated the post-earnings decline. Intel’s latest quarterly results also exceeded consensus estimates, with revenue rising more than 25% year over year, while investors continue to focus on its restructuring and improving data-center business. Jim Cramer Says INTC Stock Belongs at $110

Jim Cramer argued that Intel belongs near $110 and said forced selling by the Situational Awareness hedge fund exaggerated the post-earnings decline. Intel’s latest quarterly results also exceeded consensus estimates, with revenue rising more than 25% year over year, while investors continue to focus on its restructuring and improving data-center business. Neutral Sentiment: Technical recovery remains uncertain: Intel has stabilized after a sharp earnings-related selloff, but technical resistance is identified around $98–$102. The stock’s elevated volatility means the rebound could remain susceptible to further reversals. Intel Stock Reclaims Momentum Near Key Resistance

Intel has stabilized after a sharp earnings-related selloff, but technical resistance is identified around $98–$102. The stock’s elevated volatility means the rebound could remain susceptible to further reversals. Negative Sentiment: TSMC is challenging Intel’s packaging advantage: Taiwan Semiconductor is reportedly developing technology similar to Intel’s EMIB advanced packaging, potentially weakening a key differentiator as Nvidia evaluates packaging options. This raises competitive concerns for Intel’s foundry and AI strategy. TSMC Developing Advanced Chip Packaging Technology

Taiwan Semiconductor is reportedly developing technology similar to Intel’s EMIB advanced packaging, potentially weakening a key differentiator as Nvidia evaluates packaging options. This raises competitive concerns for Intel’s foundry and AI strategy. Negative Sentiment: Expectations and valuation risk remain high: After the rebound, investors are demanding evidence that Intel can sustain AI-related growth and execute its costly turnaround. Analysts remain divided, and the company’s negative net margin and ongoing restructuring add to concerns about near-term profitability.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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