Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Position in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM - Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,595 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 240,163 shares during the period. Verra Mobility accounts for approximately 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.54% of Verra Mobility worth $11,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Verra Mobility by 967.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 439.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 285.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period.

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Verra Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $774.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.43. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. Verra Mobility Corp has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 55.59%. The company had revenue of $223.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Verra Mobility's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Verra Mobility this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seven-year Avis contract framework: Verra Mobility announced an agreement with Avis Budget Group on the key commercial terms of a new seven-year tolling and violations-services contract. Final operational terms still need to be completed, but the agreement reduces the risk of losing a major customer and supports the company’s rental-car tolling revenue outlook. Verra Mobility Reaches Framework Agreement with Avis Budget Group

Verra Mobility announced an agreement with Avis Budget Group on the key commercial terms of a new seven-year tolling and violations-services contract. Final operational terms still need to be completed, but the agreement reduces the risk of losing a major customer and supports the company’s rental-car tolling revenue outlook. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call-option activity: Investors purchased approximately 4,100 call options, about 86% above average call volume. This indicates increased speculative interest in a potential rebound, though options activity is not a guarantee of future performance.

Investors purchased approximately 4,100 call options, about 86% above average call volume. This indicates increased speculative interest in a potential rebound, though options activity is not a guarantee of future performance. Neutral Sentiment: High trading activity: Trading volume was far above the stock’s average, reflecting substantial investor repositioning after the Avis announcement and the continuing legal news flow. The shares remain well below their 52-week high and below the 200-day moving average.

Trading volume was far above the stock’s average, reflecting substantial investor repositioning after the Avis announcement and the continuing legal news flow. The shares remain well below their 52-week high and below the 200-day moving average. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities lawsuits and investigations: Several investor-rights law firms publicized a securities class action against Verra Mobility and urged investors who purchased shares between February 24 and May 26, 2026, to seek lead-plaintiff status before the August 4 deadline. The complaints allege that Verra misled investors about its revenue outlook, Commercial Services growth, rental-car tolling performance and renewal risks involving major customers. These are allegations, not established findings, but the litigation creates potential legal costs, reputational risk and an overhang on the stock. VRRM Investor Alert

Several investor-rights law firms publicized a securities class action against Verra Mobility and urged investors who purchased shares between February 24 and May 26, 2026, to seek lead-plaintiff status before the August 4 deadline. The complaints allege that Verra misled investors about its revenue outlook, Commercial Services growth, rental-car tolling performance and renewal risks involving major customers. These are allegations, not established findings, but the litigation creates potential legal costs, reputational risk and an overhang on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Recent collapse remains central to investor concerns: One legal notice characterized the stock’s decline as a 71% collapse following the previously announced Avis contract termination, while another cited an abrupt leadership transition. The new framework agreement is constructive, but investors still face uncertainty until the contract is finalized and the company demonstrates that projected growth can be sustained. Levi & Korsinsky Investor Notice

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on VRRM shares. William Blair lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Northcoast Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Verra Mobility from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verra Mobility from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $6.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Verra Mobility

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

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