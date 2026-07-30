Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,267 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.29% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $10,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 109 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 69.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get ABG alerts: Sign Up

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE:ABG opened at $247.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.48. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.01 and a 1 year high of $263.38.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.31 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.83%.Asbury Automotive Group's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.4 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Asbury Automotive Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Asbury Automotive Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, Director B. Christopher Disantis bought 157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,622.67. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,166,784. The trade was a 2.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $244.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABG

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc NYSE: ABG is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company operates a network of franchised dealerships representing a diverse portfolio of automotive brands. Its core business activities include the sale of new and pre-owned vehicles, as well as the provision of vehicle finance, insurance and protection products to retail customers.

In addition to retail sales, Asbury offers a comprehensive suite of after-sales services, from scheduled maintenance and certified collision repair to parts distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Asbury Automotive Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Asbury Automotive Group wasn't on the list.

While Asbury Automotive Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here