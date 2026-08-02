Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,556 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 target price on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.4%

LAMR opened at $159.96 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $113.66 and a 12-month high of $166.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.84.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.86 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 55.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.08%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

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