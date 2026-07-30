Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $10.74 Million Holdings in Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC - Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,155 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.24% of Graham worth $10,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $11,998,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $2,307,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Graham Price Performance

NYSE:GHC opened at $1,234.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,149.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,121.60. Graham Holdings Company has a 52 week low of $917.48 and a 52 week high of $1,254.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $16.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $13.11 by $3.68. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. Graham had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 5.40%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Graham's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graham has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GHC

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company's core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

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