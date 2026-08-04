Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Visteon Corporation $VC

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Free Report) by 355.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,452 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.06% of Visteon worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Visteon by 124.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 519,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 287,359 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,342,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,361,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,902,000 after buying an additional 187,347 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Visteon by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,879,000 after buying an additional 175,679 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visteon

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $233,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,638.50. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Seungkyung Kim sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 389 shares in the company, valued at $46,275.44. This represents a 60.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,776 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Visteon Stock Performance

Visteon stock opened at $105.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. Visteon Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $129.10. The business's 50-day moving average price is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.41.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.30). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 5.58%.The company had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visteon Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Visteon's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Visteon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Visteon from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Visteon from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.15.

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About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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