Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 392.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,514 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,621 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in AT&T by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,488,172 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,142,000 after buying an additional 74,684 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 749.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 338,942 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 155,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,668,862 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,449,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AT&T from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on T

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T completed its EchoStar spectrum transaction, bringing 3.45 GHz spectrum into nationwide service. The additional mid-band capacity could improve 5G speed and network performance, although the acquired 600 MHz spectrum is not yet ready for deployment. The deal represents a major investment—reported at approximately $23 billion—but could support long-term wireless competitiveness. AT&T closes EchoStar spectrum deal

AT&T completed its EchoStar spectrum transaction, bringing 3.45 GHz spectrum into nationwide service. The additional mid-band capacity could improve 5G speed and network performance, although the acquired 600 MHz spectrum is not yet ready for deployment. The deal represents a major investment—reported at approximately $23 billion—but could support long-term wireless competitiveness. Positive Sentiment: AT&T signed a master services agreement with AZIO AI to provide fiber connectivity for AZIO’s planned 500-megawatt Texas AI data-center campus. The agreement supports AT&T’s growth in enterprise connectivity and AI-related infrastructure, though financial terms were not disclosed. AZIO AI executes fiber agreement with AT&T

AT&T signed a master services agreement with AZIO AI to provide fiber connectivity for AZIO’s planned 500-megawatt Texas AI data-center campus. The agreement supports AT&T’s growth in enterprise connectivity and AI-related infrastructure, though financial terms were not disclosed. Positive Sentiment: AT&T is expanding its use of D-Wave’s quantum-computing technology, highlighting potential longer-term benefits from network optimization and emerging technology partnerships. The financial impact remains limited and uncertain in the near term. AT&T expands use of D-Wave technology

AT&T is expanding its use of D-Wave’s quantum-computing technology, highlighting potential longer-term benefits from network optimization and emerging technology partnerships. The financial impact remains limited and uncertain in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T is raising prices for additional legacy wireless plans beginning in August. Higher average revenue per customer could help offset costs, but price increases may increase churn or accelerate migration to newer plans. AT&T raises prices for legacy plans

AT&T is raising prices for additional legacy wireless plans beginning in August. Higher average revenue per customer could help offset costs, but price increases may increase churn or accelerate migration to newer plans. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for AT&T to $2.55 from $2.56. The reduction is small, and the estimate remains above the broader full-year consensus of $2.34, but it represents a modest earnings-growth caution. Erste Group Bank view of AT&T earnings

AT&T Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE T opened at $23.27 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $31.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. AT&T's payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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