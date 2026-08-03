Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.64 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 430.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,512 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Snowflake alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Snowflake from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Snowflake from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $296.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $12,343,380.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,240.36. The trade was a 64.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,200,250. The trade was a 91.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,051,274 shares of company stock valued at $496,879,031 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $294.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $304.17. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $250.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.20.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Snowflake, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Snowflake wasn't on the list.

While Snowflake currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here