Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX - Free Report) by 243.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,055 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 35,477 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 94.5% in the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 356 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Amdocs by 5.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company's stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Amdocs by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,634 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company's stock.

Get Amdocs alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Amdocs to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amdocs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DOX

Amdocs Stock Up 0.8%

Amdocs stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.23. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $90.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.81%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Amdocs's payout ratio is 45.60%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs NASDAQ: DOX is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs' product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra'anana, Israel.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amdocs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amdocs wasn't on the list.

While Amdocs currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here