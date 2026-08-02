Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,095 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 74,728 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Avantor worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 14.3% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 531,575 shares of the company's stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 415,342 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Avantor by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 785,799 shares of the company's stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 145,045 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in Avantor by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 19,780,830 shares of the company's stock worth $155,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avantor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Avantor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avantor from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $499,200. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 8.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Avantor

Here are the key news stories impacting Avantor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Avantor reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.21, exceeding the $0.19 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.69 billion also topped expectations. The return of organic growth at its VWR business helped support the improved results and outlook. Avantor Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on VWR Growth, Guidance Raised

Avantor reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.21, exceeding the $0.19 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.69 billion also topped expectations. The return of organic growth at its VWR business helped support the improved results and outlook. Positive Sentiment: Management issued 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $0.80 to $0.83 and is targeting adjusted net leverage below 3x, signaling confidence in earnings growth and balance-sheet improvement. Avantor outlines 2026 adjusted EPS and leverage targets

Management issued 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $0.80 to $0.83 and is targeting adjusted net leverage below 3x, signaling confidence in earnings growth and balance-sheet improvement. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their price targets following the earnings report: Wells Fargo moved to $16 and maintained an overweight rating, Stifel raised its target to $15 with a hold rating, and Morgan Stanley increased its target to $14 with an equal-weight rating.

Analysts raised their price targets following the earnings report: Wells Fargo moved to $16 and maintained an overweight rating, Stifel raised its target to $15 with a hold rating, and Morgan Stanley increased its target to $14 with an equal-weight rating. Positive Sentiment: From a technical perspective, AVTR’s 50-day moving average has crossed above its 200-day moving average, forming a “golden cross.” This typically signals improving momentum and may attract technical traders. Avantor flashes golden cross signal

From a technical perspective, AVTR’s 50-day moving average has crossed above its 200-day moving average, forming a “golden cross.” This typically signals improving momentum and may attract technical traders. Neutral Sentiment: Wolfe Research upgraded Avantor from “strong sell” to “hold,” reducing a major negative stance but stopping short of endorsing the shares as a buy.

Wolfe Research upgraded Avantor from “strong sell” to “hold,” reducing a major negative stance but stopping short of endorsing the shares as a buy. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, revenue grew only 0.5% year over year, prior-year EPS was higher at $0.24, and the company continues to report a negative net margin. Several analyst ratings remain neutral, suggesting that much of the near-term recovery may already be reflected in the stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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