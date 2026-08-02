Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.58 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,655 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 8,485 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company's stock.

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Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $205.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.71 and a 200 day moving average of $178.28. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.82 and a 12 month high of $210.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.85%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Texas Roadhouse's payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, General Counsel Sean G. Renfroe sold 426 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.53, for a total transaction of $82,017.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,575.80. This trade represents a 33.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,250 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $222,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,526. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,115,864. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Read Our Latest Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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