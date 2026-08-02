Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.78 Million Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV - Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,519 shares of the company's stock after selling 176,539 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.26% of DoubleVerify worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,776,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,045,000 after purchasing an additional 360,055 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,399,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,640,121 shares of the company's stock worth $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 233,307 shares during the period. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered DoubleVerify from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.39.

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DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DV stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company's platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify's offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

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