Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.79 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR - Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,581 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 86,133 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 856,065.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,785,973 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $560,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,365,000. Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $79,904,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 491.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,214 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $89,291,000 after buying an additional 1,541,778 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $69.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.05.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.22). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.120-3.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants' supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

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