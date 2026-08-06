Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $406,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 13,198 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,556,716 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $21,995,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,853,782 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $10,004,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,229,445 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $7,922,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12,439.6% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 39,319,009 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $4,926,279,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,169,239 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $4,907,523,000 after purchasing an additional 400,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $105.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $182.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $100.07. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Abbott Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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