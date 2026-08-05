Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $542,000 Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 17,574 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,051 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $279,145,000 after purchasing an additional 503,885 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,250 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $183,172,000 after buying an additional 402,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,218 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $162,836,000 after acquiring an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,657 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $127,001,000 after acquiring an additional 96,723 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,577 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $89,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut FTI Consulting from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $174.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on FCN

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton purchased 2,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.04 per share, for a total transaction of $345,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 92,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,370,368.96. This trade represents a 2.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eun Nam acquired 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $289,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,121,987.28. This trade represents a 10.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 14,400 shares of company stock worth $2,076,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $156.88 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.65 and a 12 month high of $189.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of -0.05.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $993.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.75 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-9.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $370.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report).

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