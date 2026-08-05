Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $625,000 Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,082 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 151,981 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 724.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company's stock.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:REXR opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($2.86). The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.24 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 39.22%.The firm's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio is currently -96.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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