Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM - Free Report) by 491.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,130 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.13% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $67,578,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,879,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,545,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 120,880 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $251,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 109,257.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of WTM opened at $2,117.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,103.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2,148.19. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,648.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,333.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($12.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($8.59). White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 28.44%.The company had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $515.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 134 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: WTM, White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

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