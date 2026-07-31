Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO - Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,987 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Lincoln Electric worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,314 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total value of $232,214.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,560,954.39. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LECO. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 target price on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $299.38.

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Lincoln Electric News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lincoln Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings exceeded expectations: Lincoln Electric reported adjusted earnings of $2.93 per share , above the consensus estimate of $2.81 and up from $2.60 a year earlier. Lincoln Electric: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Lincoln Electric reported adjusted earnings of , above the consensus estimate of $2.81 and up from $2.60 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Sales and cash generation were strong: The company reported record quarterly sales, profitability, earnings, and cash flows. Revenue increased 12% year over year and exceeded Wall Street expectations, indicating continued demand for Lincoln Electric’s industrial products. Lincoln Electric Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company reported record quarterly sales, profitability, earnings, and cash flows. Revenue increased 12% year over year and exceeded Wall Street expectations, indicating continued demand for Lincoln Electric’s industrial products. Positive Sentiment: Profitability remained robust: Lincoln Electric posted a 12.38% net margin and 39.33% return on equity, supporting the company’s strong operating profile. Lincoln Electric Earnings Results

Lincoln Electric posted a 12.38% net margin and 39.33% return on equity, supporting the company’s strong operating profile. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call and analyst coverage provided additional detail on the quarter, but the supplied reports do not identify a major change to full-year guidance. Analysts currently expect approximately $10.85 in full-year EPS. Lincoln Electric Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings call and analyst coverage provided additional detail on the quarter, but the supplied reports do not identify a major change to full-year guidance. Analysts currently expect approximately $10.85 in full-year EPS. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s reaction was unfavorable: Shares traded below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while trading volume was substantially above average. With LECO valued at roughly 25.8 times earnings, investors may have viewed the strong results as insufficient to justify the existing valuation or may have been disappointed by forward-looking commentary not captured in the headline figures.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of LECO stock opened at $250.22 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $216.22 and a one year high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Lincoln Electric's payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: LECO is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company's portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

Further Reading

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