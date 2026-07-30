Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $9.44 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,624 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.12% of Valmont Industries worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,388,475. The trade was a 22.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John L. Schwietz purchased 208 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $486.14 per share, for a total transaction of $101,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,530.88. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $600.00 price objective on Valmont Industries and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research cut Valmont Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Valmont Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $645.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $587.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Stock Down 4.8%

VMI opened at $457.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $536.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.89. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.41 and a twelve month high of $585.71.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries's payout ratio is 11.99%.

More Valmont Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Valmont Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chief Financial Officer John Schwietz purchased 208 shares for approximately $101,117, increasing his direct ownership by 7.47%. The open-market purchase may signal confidence in Valmont’s outlook. SEC insider purchase filing

Chief Financial Officer John Schwietz purchased 208 shares for approximately $101,117, increasing his direct ownership by 7.47%. The open-market purchase may signal confidence in Valmont’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Management’s second-quarter earnings call highlighted continued strength in infrastructure markets. The company recently exceeded quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, with revenue increasing 6.5% year over year, supporting the investment case. Valmont earnings call highlights

Management’s second-quarter earnings call highlighted continued strength in infrastructure markets. The company recently exceeded quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, with revenue increasing 6.5% year over year, supporting the investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Valmont announced a planned transition in board leadership, with longtime director Mogens C. Bay involved in the succession process. The change could improve governance continuity, but the immediate financial impact is unclear. Valmont planned board chair transition

Valmont announced a planned transition in board leadership, with longtime director Mogens C. Bay involved in the succession process. The change could improve governance continuity, but the immediate financial impact is unclear. Neutral Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share, equivalent to $3.08 annually and a roughly 0.6% yield. The payout reinforces shareholder returns but is unlikely to materially change the stock’s near-term outlook.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share, equivalent to $3.08 annually and a roughly 0.6% yield. The payout reinforces shareholder returns but is unlikely to materially change the stock’s near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 800 shares for approximately $396,000, reducing his direct ownership by 22.19%. While one insider sale is not necessarily fundamental, it creates a negative counterpoint to the CFO’s purchase and may weigh on sentiment. SEC insider sale filing

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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