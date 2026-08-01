Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. $HRMY

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY - Free Report) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,130 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.24% of Harmony Biosciences worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 589.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company's stock.

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Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

HRMY stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $40.87.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $220.84 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 16.20%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HRMY. Zacks Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRMY

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc is a commercial‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering therapies for people with rare neurological and endocrine diseases. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Harmony Biosciences went public in 2020 and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker HRMY. The company's mission centers on identifying and advancing medicines that address critical unmet needs in patient populations underserved by existing treatments.

The company's flagship product is WAKIX (pitolisant), the first and only histamine H3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist approved by the U.S.

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