Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 484.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,277 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,639 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 99,084.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,269,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,852,292 shares of the company's stock worth $224,627,000 after buying an additional 781,506 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,641,809 shares of the company's stock worth $271,816,000 after buying an additional 725,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $90.59.

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Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average of $89.23. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $151.03.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business's revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

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