Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,149 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of Everest Group worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Everest Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 874 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities set a $484.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $356.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $388.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $430.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $387.73.

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Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In related news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $272,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,532.80. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Everest Group Stock Down 1.2%

EG stock opened at $393.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business's 50-day moving average is $354.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.56. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $401.07.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $14.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.52 by $0.33. Everest Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 11.76%.The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.10 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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