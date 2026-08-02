Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $2.79 Million in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,217 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 29.5% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 985 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CORT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a "peer perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORT opened at $114.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.60 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.78. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.21.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $256.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 6.52%.The company's revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Corcept Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Corcept Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corcept reported second-quarter earnings of $0.36 per share, well above the $0.02 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $256.15 million versus expectations of $221.15 million. Revenue increased 31.7% year over year, helping drive the stock to a new 12-month high. Corcept Therapeutics Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Corcept reported second-quarter earnings of $0.36 per share, well above the $0.02 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $256.15 million versus expectations of $221.15 million. Revenue increased 31.7% year over year, helping drive the stock to a new 12-month high. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler initiated or reiterated an “Overweight” rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment surrounding Corcept’s growth outlook. Corcept Therapeutics Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated or reiterated an “Overweight” rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment surrounding Corcept’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright sharply raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $0.78 from $0.34 and lifted its full-year 2026 forecast to $2.15 from $0.80. The firm maintained a “Buy” rating and a $165 price target, implying continued confidence in near-term earnings momentum.

HC Wainwright sharply raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $0.78 from $0.34 and lifted its full-year 2026 forecast to $2.15 from $0.80. The firm maintained a “Buy” rating and a $165 price target, implying continued confidence in near-term earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed: HC Wainwright’s revised estimates imply strong 2026 earnings growth, but the firm reduced several 2027 quarterly forecasts and lowered FY2027 EPS to $3.95 from $5.38. This suggests expectations for longer-term growth have moderated.

Analyst coverage remains mixed: HC Wainwright’s revised estimates imply strong 2026 earnings growth, but the firm reduced several 2027 quarterly forecasts and lowered FY2027 EPS to $3.95 from $5.38. This suggests expectations for longer-term growth have moderated. Negative Sentiment: Some investors may be concerned that the stock’s rapid rise has already priced in much of LIFYORLI’s potential. A recent analysis described the drug as likely to become a blockbuster but warned that Corcept’s valuation leaves limited room for disappointment. Corcept Therapeutics: LIFYORLI Is Likely a Blockbuster, But the Valuation Already Knows It

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $4,919,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $588,801.43. The trade was a 89.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James N. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,094,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,065,977.60. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,088,050 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone implicated in a range of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. The company's scientific platform centers on selectively targeting the glucocorticoid receptor to counteract the harmful consequences of excess cortisol, a strategy designed to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company's flagship marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to Cushing's syndrome in patients who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

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