Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $3.09 Million in Lamb Weston $LW

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,101 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.05% of Lamb Weston at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Six Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $1,371,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 435,618 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $18,409,000 after buying an additional 75,392 shares during the period. Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 95,981 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 582,358 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $24,610,000 after buying an additional 123,169 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Lamb Weston from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 4.39%.The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.950-3.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Lamb Weston's payout ratio is 73.08%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

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