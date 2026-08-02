Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $3.23 Million in PVH Corp. $PVH

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,350 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.10% of PVH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 12.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,552 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research cut PVH from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PVH from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $86.78 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 1.76%.The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

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