Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $3.59 Million in The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,845 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.16% of Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bancorp by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,696 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 37,993 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the bank's stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,183 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 147,523 shares of the bank's stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 145.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,173 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBBK. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bancorp from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.50.

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Bancorp Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 26.92%.The firm had revenue of $137.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $166.69 million. Bancorp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: The Bancorp reported diluted EPS of $1.45, up 14.2% from $1.27 a year earlier and above the $1.36 analyst consensus. Net income rose to $60.7 million from $59.8 million. The Bancorp Q2 earnings beat article

The Bancorp reported diluted EPS of $1.45, up 14.2% from $1.27 a year earlier and above the $1.36 analyst consensus. Net income rose to $60.7 million from $59.8 million. Positive Sentiment: Fintech growth remained strong: Gross dollar volume for prepaid, debit and credit cards increased 22.5% year over year to $53.45 billion. Average deposits rose 4.4% to $8.41 billion, while management cited continued growth in loans and fintech fees, along with improved credit and cost efficiency. The Bancorp Q2 results press release

Gross dollar volume for prepaid, debit and credit cards increased 22.5% year over year to $53.45 billion. Average deposits rose 4.4% to $8.41 billion, while management cited continued growth in loans and fintech fees, along with improved credit and cost efficiency. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook improved: Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance was raised to $5.95-$6.05 from an analyst consensus of $5.92. The company also maintained its 2027 EPS outlook of $8.10-$8.30 and repurchased $50 million of stock during the quarter.

Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance was raised to $5.95-$6.05 from an analyst consensus of $5.92. The company also maintained its 2027 EPS outlook of $8.10-$8.30 and repurchased $50 million of stock during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Strong profitability metrics: Return on equity increased to 34.7% from 28.4% a year earlier, although return on assets declined to 2.51% from 2.64%. Management discussed the results and outlook during the earnings call. The Bancorp Q2 earnings call transcript

Return on equity increased to 34.7% from 28.4% a year earlier, although return on assets declined to 2.51% from 2.64%. Management discussed the results and outlook during the earnings call. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates: Quarterly revenue was $137.74 million, below the $166.69 million analyst forecast, which may limit enthusiasm despite the EPS beat.

Quarterly revenue was $137.74 million, below the $166.69 million analyst forecast, which may limit enthusiasm despite the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and cautious near-term guidance: Net interest margin declined to 3.85% from 4.44% year over year. Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.75 has a midpoint below the $1.75 consensus estimate.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: TBBK is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company's product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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