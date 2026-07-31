Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI - Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,105 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,754 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Group 1 Automotive worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2,053.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,972 shares of the company's stock worth $20,403,000 after buying an additional 49,559 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,167,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,125,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,001.6% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company's stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 366,770.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,431,464 shares of the company's stock worth $10,002,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $435.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $425.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $426.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $296.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.68. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $488.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.60 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 1.46%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Group 1 Automotive's dividend payout ratio is 8.40%.

Key Headlines Impacting Group 1 Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Group 1 Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Group 1 agreed to acquire 10 Hennessy Automobile Companies dealerships and related real estate in the Atlanta market. The transaction is expected to add approximately $1.7 billion in annualized revenue and be immediately accretive to earnings per share after closing, subject to approvals and customary conditions. The deal advances Group 1’s strategy of building dealership clusters in attractive markets. Hennessy acquisition announcement

Group 1 agreed to acquire 10 Hennessy Automobile Companies dealerships and related real estate in the Atlanta market. The transaction is expected to add approximately $1.7 billion in annualized revenue and be immediately accretive to earnings per share after closing, subject to approvals and customary conditions. The deal advances Group 1’s strategy of building dealership clusters in attractive markets. Positive Sentiment: The company said it completed a U.S. expense-reduction initiative with approximately $50 million in annualized savings, which could provide support for margins and earnings as operating conditions remain challenging. Group 1 Automotive second-quarter revenue report

The company said it completed a U.S. expense-reduction initiative with approximately $50 million in annualized savings, which could provide support for margins and earnings as operating conditions remain challenging. Neutral Sentiment: Group 1 ended the quarter with 251 dealerships across the U.S. and U.K. and also acquired two retained dealerships in the Atlanta market, reinforcing its regional expansion strategy. 2026 second-quarter earnings presentation

Group 1 ended the quarter with 251 dealerships across the U.S. and U.K. and also acquired two retained dealerships in the Atlanta market, reinforcing its regional expansion strategy. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter results missed Wall Street expectations. Adjusted EPS was $9.61 versus consensus estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.79, while revenue was $5.39 billion versus an expected $5.66 billion. Group 1 Automotive earnings and revenue miss

Second-quarter results missed Wall Street expectations. Adjusted EPS was $9.61 versus consensus estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.79, while revenue was $5.39 billion versus an expected $5.66 billion. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined 5.6% year over year to approximately $5.4 billion, while net income from continuing operations fell to $103.0 million from $139.8 million. Diluted continuing-operations EPS declined to $8.62 from $10.77 a year earlier, reflecting pressure from softer consumer spending. Group 1 Automotive second-quarter financial results

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc NYSE: GPI is an international automotive retailer headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates an extensive network of franchised dealerships, offering new and pre-owned vehicles from leading domestic and import manufacturers. In addition to vehicle sales, Group 1 Automotive provides a full complement of aftersales services, including finance and insurance products, parts distribution, collision repair centers and vehicle maintenance.

Founded in 1997, Group 1 Automotive has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence across the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

Further Reading

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