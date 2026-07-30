Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,912 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total value of $2,322,674.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,703. This represents a 46.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John K. Stipancich sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,507,067.70. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $408.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company's fifty day moving average price is $344.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.95. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.96 and a 1-year high of $564.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.24%.The business's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $526.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $480.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $468.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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