Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $15.18 Million Investment in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 245,586 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $15,182,000. Dominion Energy comprises 0.5% of Edgestream Partners L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on D

Key Headlines Impacting Dominion Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: New gas-fired generation could support future growth. Dominion plans to build a natural-gas power plant at its Mt. Storm facility in West Virginia. The project is intended to serve Virginia customers and the PJM grid, potentially helping meet rising electricity demand from data centers and supporting long-term rate-base growth. Dominion Energy to build new gas fired power plant at Mt. Storm

Dominion plans to build a natural-gas power plant at its Mt. Storm facility in West Virginia. The project is intended to serve Virginia customers and the PJM grid, potentially helping meet rising electricity demand from data centers and supporting long-term rate-base growth. Positive Sentiment: Dominion maintained its dividend. The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6675 per share, payable September 20 to shareholders of record September 4. The payment represents an annualized yield of approximately 3.8% and marks the 394th consecutive dividend paid by Dominion or its predecessor, reinforcing the stock’s income appeal. Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 66.75 Cents

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6675 per share, payable September 20 to shareholders of record September 4. The payment represents an annualized yield of approximately 3.8% and marks the 394th consecutive dividend paid by Dominion or its predecessor, reinforcing the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Power-demand growth remains a key catalyst, but second-quarter results are still ahead. Analysts expect Dominion’s upcoming earnings to benefit from higher revenue expectations, approved rates and load growth, while operating costs could weigh on results. The company’s existing 2026 EPS guidance is $3.45-$3.69. Dominion Energy to Report Q2 Earnings

Analysts expect Dominion’s upcoming earnings to benefit from higher revenue expectations, approved rates and load growth, while operating costs could weigh on results. The company’s existing 2026 EPS guidance is $3.45-$3.69. Negative Sentiment: The proposed NextEra Energy combination faces additional scrutiny. New review and criticism surrounding the merger could delay approval, raise execution risk or reduce the certainty of the roughly $67 billion transaction. Because the deal is central to Dominion’s strategic outlook, investors may be cautious until regulatory and community concerns are resolved. Dominion merger review draws new scrutiny

New review and criticism surrounding the merger could delay approval, raise execution risk or reduce the certainty of the roughly $67 billion transaction. Because the deal is central to Dominion’s strategic outlook, investors may be cautious until regulatory and community concerns are resolved. Negative Sentiment: Local opposition could complicate data-center-related expansion. Fairfax County residents challenged Dominion’s proposal tied to growing data-center demand, highlighting potential permitting, reliability and cost concerns. Resistance could slow load-growth projects or increase regulatory and infrastructure costs. Residents grill Dominion Energy over Fairfax County data center proposal

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The company's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.99%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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