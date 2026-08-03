Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,247 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 598,259 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $92,557,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $3,402,995,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,007,211 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $619,956,000 after purchasing an additional 224,688 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,224,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $188.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $184.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.15. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.23 and a 1-year high of $208.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.77). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 11.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 236.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $218.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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