Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $4.82 Million Investment in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,901 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. United Community Bank grew its holdings in Entergy by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $107.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $118.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.40%.The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho set a $122.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Entergy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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