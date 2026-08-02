Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Schneider National at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schneider National by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,816,087 shares of the company's stock worth $48,181,000 after buying an additional 1,076,184 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,455 shares of the company's stock worth $55,115,000 after buying an additional 817,259 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 396.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 855,802 shares of the company's stock worth $18,109,000 after acquiring an additional 683,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Schneider National by 44.1% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,540,000 after acquiring an additional 610,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, VP Magnin Shelly A. Dumas sold 2,425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $74,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $763,137.30. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 8,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $322,303.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,490,307.21. The trade was a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company's stock.

Schneider National News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Schneider National this week:

Positive Sentiment: Schneider reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.29 per share, above estimates of $0.22–$0.23 and up from $0.21 a year earlier. Management attributed the improvement to disciplined revenue management, cost reductions and productivity initiatives. Schneider National Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Schneider reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.29 per share, above estimates of $0.22–$0.23 and up from $0.21 a year earlier. Management attributed the improvement to disciplined revenue management, cost reductions and productivity initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue increased 10.4% year over year to $1.33 billion, while the company highlighted improving earnings momentum across its transportation and logistics operations. Schneider National Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Quarterly revenue increased 10.4% year over year to $1.33 billion, while the company highlighted improving earnings momentum across its transportation and logistics operations. Neutral Sentiment: Schneider reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $0.90–$1.10, a range that includes the roughly $0.92 analyst consensus. This provides no clear guidance-driven catalyst, but preserves the possibility of results above expectations.

Schneider reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $0.90–$1.10, a range that includes the roughly $0.92 analyst consensus. This provides no clear guidance-driven catalyst, but preserves the possibility of results above expectations. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target from $31 to $35 while maintaining a Neutral rating. The revised target remains slightly below the referenced trading level, signaling limited near-term upside in the firm’s view. Benzinga Analyst Price Target Update

JPMorgan raised its price target from $31 to $35 while maintaining a Neutral rating. The revised target remains slightly below the referenced trading level, signaling limited near-term upside in the firm’s view. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $1.33 billion fell well short of the $1.52 billion consensus estimate, indicating that the earnings beat was driven more by cost control and operational efficiency than by stronger-than-expected sales. Schneider National Quarterly Earnings Report

Revenue of $1.33 billion fell well short of the $1.52 billion consensus estimate, indicating that the earnings beat was driven more by cost control and operational efficiency than by stronger-than-expected sales. Negative Sentiment: Susquehanna lowered its price target from $39 to $36 and kept a Neutral rating, suggesting only modest upside and reinforcing concerns about valuation and revenue performance. Ticker Report Analyst Price Target Update

Schneider National Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $35.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The business's 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.92%.Schneider National's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Schneider National's dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SNDR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Schneider National from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDR

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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