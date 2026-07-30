Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 109,926 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM - Free Report) by 101.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,013 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 109,926 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,587,946 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $94,175,000 after purchasing an additional 289,105 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,732 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $80,165,000 after buying an additional 250,475 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 348,615 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 233,523 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 535,298 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 222,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,894 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $27,658,000 after acquiring an additional 209,524 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Artisan Partners Asset Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Artisan Partners posted second-quarter earnings of $0.94 per share , exceeding the $0.91 analyst consensus. Revenue reached $307.9 million , above estimates of $301.3 million and up 8.9% year over year. Artisan Partners Q2 earnings report

Artisan Partners posted second-quarter earnings of , exceeding the $0.91 analyst consensus. Revenue reached , above estimates of $301.3 million and up 8.9% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share , a 3.9% increase from the prior $0.77 payout. The dividend is payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 17, supporting APAM’s income-investment appeal with an indicated yield of approximately 7.8%. Artisan Partners dividend announcement

The company declared a quarterly dividend of , a 3.9% increase from the prior $0.77 payout. The dividend is payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 17, supporting APAM’s income-investment appeal with an indicated yield of approximately 7.8%. Positive Sentiment: Profitability remained strong, with a reported net margin of 23.49% and return on equity of 72.99%. Year-over-year EPS also increased from $0.83 to $0.94. Artisan Partners earnings snapshot

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 1.3%

APAM opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $301.32 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 73.71%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Artisan Partners Asset Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 77.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Evercore set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

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