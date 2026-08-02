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Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 17,487 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Crown logo with Materials background
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Key Points

  • Edgestream Partners increased its Crown Holdings position by 187.6% in the first quarter, acquiring 17,487 additional shares for a total holding valued at approximately $2.69 million. Institutional investors collectively own 90.93% of Crown’s stock.
  • Crown reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.49 versus the $2.16 consensus estimate and revenue of $3.67 billion, up 16.5% year over year. The company issued third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.20–$2.30 and full-year guidance of $8.30–$8.50.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive view, with an average “Moderate Buy” rating and a consensus price target of $128.20. Crown also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, representing a 1.2% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Crown.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 187.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,806 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Crown were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $158,288,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $127,230,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $333,197,000 after buying an additional 933,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,526,983 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $363,173,000 after buying an additional 886,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 542.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 858,275 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $88,377,000 after acquiring an additional 724,620 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,787,350. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $121.90. The firm's 50-day moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average is $105.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.33. Crown had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Crown's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Crown (NYSE:CCK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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