Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 180,584 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 273.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,513 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 180,584 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company's stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company's stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company's stock.

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Exelon Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 11.21%.Exelon's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Exelon's payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $50.00 price objective on Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Exelon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on Exelon and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.33.

Get Our Latest Report on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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