Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 29,104 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 124.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,511 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 43.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,953 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 36.8% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,720 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 670,655 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $102,677,000 after buying an additional 165,790 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of LULU stock opened at $119.03 on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $104.44 and a 12 month high of $225.98. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $118.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research cut lululemon athletica from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered lululemon athletica from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $148.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In related news, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 4,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,388.75. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,213,223.25. The trade was a 70.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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