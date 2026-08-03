Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 4,904 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,168 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 239,024.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,598,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,318 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 28,478.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,559,796 shares of the company's stock worth $224,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,338 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 841.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,591,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,979,000 after buying an additional 1,422,391 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 161.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,278,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,710,000 after buying an additional 1,406,752 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,064,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,778,000 after buying an additional 1,218,504 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 7,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.88, for a total value of $1,863,770.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 504,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,097,603.04. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.54, for a total transaction of $5,652,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 5,799,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,192,105,279.80. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,162 shares of company stock worth $72,810,546. Insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $206.99 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $236.60 and its 200 day moving average is $171.95. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $86.49 and a one year high of $308.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.23.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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