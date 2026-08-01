Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 66,293 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 340.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,752 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 66,293 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 110,238 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 17,562 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,497,366 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,035,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,981 shares during the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 46,610 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Leerink Partners set a $60.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $5.44 billion, exceeding consensus estimates of $0.83 and $5.38 billion, respectively. Revenue increased 7.5% year over year, while management highlighted approximately 7% organic sales growth and a 15% increase in adjusted EPS. Boston Scientific Q2 earnings call highlights

Boston Scientific reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $5.44 billion, exceeding consensus estimates of $0.83 and $5.38 billion, respectively. Revenue increased 7.5% year over year, while management highlighted approximately 7% organic sales growth and a 15% increase in adjusted EPS. Positive Sentiment: Management’s multiyear restructuring plan is intended to improve efficiency and generate roughly $500 million in savings, supporting longer-term margins despite restructuring costs of up to $800 million. Reported workforce reductions are expected to affect operations in Ireland and Costa Rica. Boston Scientific restructuring cuts

Management’s multiyear restructuring plan is intended to improve efficiency and generate roughly $500 million in savings, supporting longer-term margins despite restructuring costs of up to $800 million. Reported workforce reductions are expected to affect operations in Ireland and Costa Rica. Positive Sentiment: Penumbra reported second-quarter revenue of $390.0 million, up 14.9% year over year, with thrombectomy revenue rising 12.5% and embolization and access revenue increasing 20.0%. The results provide supportive operating momentum for Boston Scientific’s pending acquisition of Penumbra, although PEN will not issue full-year guidance during the transaction. Penumbra second-quarter financial results

Penumbra reported second-quarter revenue of $390.0 million, up 14.9% year over year, with thrombectomy revenue rising 12.5% and embolization and access revenue increasing 20.0%. The results provide supportive operating momentum for Boston Scientific’s pending acquisition of Penumbra, although PEN will not issue full-year guidance during the transaction. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive but more cautious: UBS reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $74 target, while TD Cowen and Truist maintained Buy ratings despite lowering targets to $56 and $57. Argus reiterated a Hold rating, and BTIG reduced its expectations.

Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive but more cautious: UBS reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $74 target, while TD Cowen and Truist maintained Buy ratings despite lowering targets to $56 and $57. Argus reiterated a Hold rating, and BTIG reduced its expectations. Negative Sentiment: Boston Scientific lowered its full-year outlook because of headwinds affecting its electrophysiology and WATCHMAN portfolios. Analysts also cited a reset in expectations for these businesses, limiting the near-term upside from the earnings beat. Boston Scientific lowered full-year guidance

Boston Scientific lowered its full-year outlook because of headwinds affecting its electrophysiology and WATCHMAN portfolios. Analysts also cited a reset in expectations for these businesses, limiting the near-term upside from the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: A recall involving the Rapid Refill Continuous Injection System adds a product and execution risk, while the restructuring will create near-term charges before expected savings are realized. Boston Scientific earnings, recall and restructuring

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.320 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here