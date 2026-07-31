Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 134,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,777,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.09% of Liberty Broadband at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the company's stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company's stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,773 shares of the company's stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 503.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,943 shares of the company's stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,238 shares of the company's stock worth $66,189,000 after acquiring an additional 377,602 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $33.36 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $65.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company's primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

Further Reading

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