Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $191,952,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,317,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2,536.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,535,000 after buying an additional 631,287 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,757 shares of the company's stock worth $160,124,000 after buying an additional 619,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,026,442 shares of the company's stock worth $306,881,000 after buying an additional 582,976 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 33,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,600. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 2.5%

BFAM opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.36. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $125.15. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $779.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $774.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $95.88.

View Our Latest Report on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc NYSE: BFAM is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

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