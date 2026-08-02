Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Shares in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,698 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research cut Lowe's Companies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $263.67.

Read Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.7%

Lowe's Companies stock opened at $208.57 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.40 and a 12 month high of $293.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.83. The firm has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe's Companies

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $559,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,525,842.60. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. This trade represents a 36.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lowe's Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lowe's Companies wasn't on the list.

While Lowe's Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here