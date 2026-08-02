Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 19,210 Wingstop Inc. $WING

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,210 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Wingstop at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 18.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 798,616 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $123,761,000 after purchasing an additional 123,315 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,353 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $1,999,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Wingstop by 377.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,358 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the period.

Key Headlines Impacting Wingstop

Here are the key news stories impacting Wingstop this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wingstop’s second-quarter earnings topped expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.18 versus the $1.02 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 6.5% year over year to $185.6 million, although it was below the $190.3 million forecast. Wingstop Inc. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

Wingstop’s second-quarter earnings topped expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.18 versus the $1.02 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 6.5% year over year to $185.6 million, although it was below the $190.3 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated its goal of 15% to 16% global unit growth, indicating continued confidence in the company’s long-term expansion strategy. Executives also said improved value messaging could help reignite customer traffic. Wingstop Believes Better Value Messaging Can Reignite Traffic

Management reiterated its goal of 15% to 16% global unit growth, indicating continued confidence in the company’s long-term expansion strategy. Executives also said improved value messaging could help reignite customer traffic. Positive Sentiment: Wingstop increased its quarterly dividend 10% to $0.33 per share, providing an annualized yield of approximately 1.0% and signaling continued shareholder-return support.

Wingstop increased its quarterly dividend 10% to $0.33 per share, providing an annualized yield of approximately 1.0% and signaling continued shareholder-return support. Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintained generally favorable ratings, including buy, outperform and overweight recommendations. Even after multiple target reductions, published targets remain substantially above the current trading level.

Analysts maintained generally favorable ratings, including buy, outperform and overweight recommendations. Even after multiple target reductions, published targets remain substantially above the current trading level. Neutral Sentiment: National Chicken Wing Day promotions, including free-wing offers and a $1 million prize campaign, could increase brand visibility and short-term customer visits, but the effect on lasting sales and profitability is uncertain. National Chicken Wing Day freebies and deals

National Chicken Wing Day promotions, including free-wing offers and a $1 million prize campaign, could increase brand visibility and short-term customer visits, but the effect on lasting sales and profitability is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Domestic same-store sales declined for the fifth consecutive quarter. Wingstop now expects domestic same-store sales to fall 4% to 6% in 2026, a significant headwind to near-term revenue and earnings growth. Wingstop anticipates lower domestic same-store sales

Domestic same-store sales declined for the fifth consecutive quarter. Wingstop now expects domestic same-store sales to fall 4% to 6% in 2026, a significant headwind to near-term revenue and earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Several firms lowered their price targets, reflecting reduced sales expectations despite retaining positive ratings. The combination of weakening comparable sales, a revenue miss and still-elevated valuation is likely driving investor caution.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Wingstop from $330.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $305.00 to $265.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Wingstop from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $264.00 to $234.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $249.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $129.49 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.79. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $381.45.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.15%.The company had revenue of $185.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Wingstop's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wingstop's dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc NASDAQ: WING is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company's core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

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