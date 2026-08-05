Go Pro
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 6,196 Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Brinker International logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Edgestream Partners bought 6,196 shares of Brinker International during the first quarter, valued at approximately $885,000.
  • Several institutional investors increased their positions, including Allspring Global Investments, HSBC Holdings and Integrated Advisors Network, signaling continued institutional interest in the restaurant operator.
  • Brinker shares opened at $217.95, near their 12-month high of $225.50. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with an average price target of $193.25 despite recent target increases from several firms.
  • Interested in Brinker International? Here are five stocks we like better.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,196 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 136,564 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,416 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 78.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 143,484 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 62,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 357.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $217.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business's 50 day moving average price is $172.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.80. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.30 and a twelve month high of $225.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Brinker International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brinker International from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Brinker International from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $193.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brinker International

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Brinker International Right Now?

Before you consider Brinker International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brinker International wasn't on the list.

While Brinker International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026

Recent Videos

The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines