Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 6,196 Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,196 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 136,564 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,416 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 78.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 143,484 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 62,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 357.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter.

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Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $217.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business's 50 day moving average price is $172.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.80. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.30 and a twelve month high of $225.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Brinker International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brinker International from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Brinker International from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $193.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brinker International

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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