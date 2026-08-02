Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 177.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,289 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 30,273 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.7%

GEHC opened at $68.02 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business's 50-day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.26 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 9.33%.GE HealthCare Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.21%.

GE HealthCare Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE HealthCare Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Better-than-expected earnings and raised guidance: GE HealthCare reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, exceeding the $1.04 consensus estimate, while revenue of $5.30 billion also topped expectations. Revenue increased 5.8% year over year, and management raised its full-year EPS outlook. GE HealthCare Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

GE HealthCare reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, exceeding the $1.04 consensus estimate, while revenue of $5.30 billion also topped expectations. Revenue increased 5.8% year over year, and management raised its full-year EPS outlook. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and solid demand: Strong orders growth and a record backlog support expectations for future revenue growth and helped reinforce the bullish case for GEHC. Analysts highlighted the backlog as evidence of durable demand for the company’s medical technology and imaging products. GE HealthCare Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Strong orders growth and a record backlog support expectations for future revenue growth and helped reinforce the bullish case for GEHC. Analysts highlighted the backlog as evidence of durable demand for the company’s medical technology and imaging products. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support increased: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $75 to $85 and maintained an “overweight” rating. BTIG Research also forecast substantial appreciation, providing additional support for the shares. Wells Fargo Raises GE HealthCare Price Target

Wells Fargo raised its price target from $75 to $85 and maintained an “overweight” rating. BTIG Research also forecast substantial appreciation, providing additional support for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Execution remains a key issue: Some analysis described demand as strong but execution as weaker, suggesting investors will watch margins, delivery performance and the company’s ability to convert its backlog into sustained earnings growth. GE HealthCare Strong Demand, Weak Execution

Some analysis described demand as strong but execution as weaker, suggesting investors will watch margins, delivery performance and the company’s ability to convert its backlog into sustained earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigations create legal uncertainty: Multiple law firms announced or continued investigations into possible securities-law violations and solicited investors who lost money. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they may weigh on sentiment and raise potential litigation concerns. GEHC Securities Fraud Investigation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rodney F. Hochman bought 1,618 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $100,364.54. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Lobo purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.18 per share, with a total value of $641,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at $921,817.34. The trade was a 229.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 12,618 shares of company stock valued at $805,175 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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